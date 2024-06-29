It has been drizzling in Karachi, Met Office forecast rainfall

KARACHI: It has been drizzling in several areas of the metropolis on Saturday morning, amid a rain forecast by the met office today, ARY News reported.

Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in the city today.

Drizzling reported at Karachi’s old city area, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Numaish, Kashmir Road, Keamari, Clifton, Shara-e-Faisal, Neelum Colony, Sea View and adjoining areas.

An intensely hot weather continuing in the port city with cloudy weather as Met Office predicted likely rainfall in the city with thunderstorm today.

Presently 32-Celsius temperature, has been recorded in city with ‘feel-like’ temperature has been 40 C. The mercury could soar to 38 Celsius today, weather department said. Humidity in air has been recorded 73 percent.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released data on the rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Thursday.

According to the PMD, the highest rainfall was recorded in Surjani Town at 22 millimeters (mm), followed by North Karachi at 14 mm.

The data read that Gulshan Hadid received 10 mm rain, Malir Halt 4.4 mm, Korangi 2.5 mm, Nazimabad 1.4 mm, and Airport at 0.3 mm.

Yesterday weather pundits said that the chances of rainfall in Karachi have significantly diminished as the weather system responsible for bringing rain was moved away from the city.

The system, which caused unusual heat and rain in the city, shifted towards the sea due to northeastern winds blowing at 25 kilometres per hour from Balochistan on Friday afternoon. This movement reduced the likelihood of rain.

The low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has moved away from the city’s airspace and weakened compared to the previous day.

A weather official stated that there remains a possibility of rain until Saturday afternoon, with a chance that the system could lower again and cause rainfall. However, the low-pressure area is expected to dissipate over the Arabian Sea by Saturday evening.