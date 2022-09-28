IT Minister Aminul Haque urges Meta to open office in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to establish its office in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the Ministry of IT & Telecom shared that the minister met a high-level delegation from Meta in Romania. Some 186 ministerial delegations have gathered in Bucharest, Romania for the Ministerial Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU PP-22).

During the dialogue, Haq once again urged Meta to open a local office in Pakistan to which the platform’s representatives assured to visit the country soon.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geneva Office Khalil Hashmi, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal. While Chief Executive Universal Service Fund Haris Mahmood Chaudhry briefed the delegation about the broadband services projects in Pakistan.

سید امین الحق / فیس بک حکام سے ملاقات وفاقی وزیرآئی ٹی سید امین الحق کی رومانیہ میں فیس بک کے اعلیٰ سطح وفد سے ملاقات. فیس بک کی مالک میٹا سے پاکستان میں جلد اپنا رابطہ آفس کھولنے اور سرمایہ کاری پر تبادلہ خیال.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Meta to establish its office in Pakistan.

FM Bilawal Bhutto met Meta’s Global Affairs President Nick Clegg on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session.

During the meeting, the foreign minister urged the Meta official to establish office in Pakistan, saying that the country’s IT sector has registered strong growth in the recent past opening new opportunities for platforms to expand its operations.

