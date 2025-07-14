IT minister breaks silence on Microsoft’s exit from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, addressed concerns regarding Microsoft’s reported exit from Pakistan, ARY News reported.

During a media interaction following an IT Committee meeting, the minister stated that Microsoft’s global restructuring involved laying off 15,000 to 16,000 employees worldwide, but in Pakistan, the company had only four to five staff members.

She emphasized that no Microsoft employee has left Pakistan as of now, and the ministry remains in active communication with the tech giant to ensure continued engagement.

Shaza Fatima also mentioned ongoing collaborations with other global tech firms, noting that discussions with Google on artificial intelligence initiatives are underway.

Additionally, she revealed that progress is being made on projects related to Google Chromebooks, signaling Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its digital ecosystem despite Microsoft’s operational shift.

Earlier, reports claimed that Microsoft officially closed its office in Pakistan and laid off its remaining five employees.

The move marks the end of a 25-year presence in the country and sparked widespread reaction online.

The news first surfaced through a LinkedIn post by Jawad Rehman, former head of Microsoft Pakistan, who described the closure as the “end of an era.”

Rehman wrote, “Today, I learned that Microsoft is officially closing its operations in Pakistan… an era ends.”

Responding to claims, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the closure and said the company will continue to serve customers through its regional offices and strong partner network, following a model it already uses in several countries.