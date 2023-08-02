IT minister inaugurates digital lab in Karachi

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Technology – Syed Aminul Haq – on Wednesday inaugurated Karachi’s second IT lab in Orangi Town, ARY News reported.

IT Minister, Aminul Haque, stated that with the support of Ignite – an agency of the Ministry of IT – the digital lab was set up at Karachi’s Orangi No 9, adding that the lab will provide a facility offering 15 world-class IT courses to young minds, enabling them to build valuable skills and competencies.

“Our youth holds tremendous potential and talent; it simply requires the right nurturing and resources to flourish,” Aminul Haque said.

The IT Minister’s vision for the lab extends beyond basic digital literacy. He believes that by the time students graduate, they will emerge as proficient IT professionals, capable of contributing to Pakistan’s rapidly evolving tech industry.

Furthermore, Aminul Haque emphasized that initiatives at the school and college level play a pivotal role in unlocking the true potential of Pakistan’s IT sector.

He stated that with the right support and infrastructure, IT exports could reach an impressive $15 billion, positioning Pakistan as a formidable player in the global tech market.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local officials, educators, and students, who were all eager to witness the new era of digital empowerment unfold in their community.