IT ministry makes use of messaging app Beep mandatory for govt officials

ISLAMABAD: The federal information and telecommunication ministry has Monday announced the commencement of Beep application for messaging and communication and is made mandatory to be used by all government officials while it is still in its testing phase, ARY News reported.

Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Aminul Haque said the Beep app is still in its testing phase and thus is only being used in-house for starters.

BEEP Pakistan وزارت آئی ٹی نے بیپ پاکستان کے نام سے خصوصی و محفوظ ایپلی کیشن تیار کرلی ہے. تمام سرکاری افسران و ملازمین اس ایپلی کیشن کے استعمال کے پابند ہوں گے. ایپلی کیشن پر ان ہاؤس آزمائش ہورہی ہے چند ماہ آزمائش کے بعد اسے لانچ کردیا جائے گا. (وفاقی وزیر آئی ٹی امین الحق) pic.twitter.com/8LTagwX5So — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 19, 2021

After a few months of the testing phase, the app will be launched for the people of Pakistan as well, he said.

Initially, the app will only offer chatting and voice calling features, which will follow with video call features into months of its launch.

ابتدائی طور پر اس ایپلی کیشن میں چاٹ اور آڈیو کال کی سہولت ہوگی. کچھ ماہ بعد اس میں وڈیو کال کا فیچر بھی آن کردیا جائے گا. ایپلی کیشن کو انتہائی محفوظ بنانے کی مکمل کوشش کی گئی ہے.کوشش ہے کہ سرکاری افسران و ملازمیں کی اہم گفتگو لیک نہ ہوسکے. (امین الحق)#Beep #Whatsapp — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) July 19, 2021

Haque said best efforts are being put in to ensure the app is safe and encrypted so important and sensitive communication being done on the app remains safe from any leaks.

READ: Cybersecurity woes: Pakistan’s own messaging app near completion

Earlier today, it was reported that amid the cybersecurity woes, the information technology ministry has completed 60 per cent development work of Pakistan’s own messaging app.

The federal government has continued the development of Pakistan’s own communication app for mobile phones that would be used by the prime minister, cabinet members, and those working on sensitive positions, sources had told ARY News.

While making progress on the development, the Ministry of Information Technology completed 60 per cent work of the secure app and it will present a progress report before Prime Minister Imran Khan after its completion.