It was drizzling in parts of Karachi as cloudy weather prevails

KARACHI: Some areas of the city received drizzling or light rainfall on Tuesday morning as the Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi and other cities of the country today.

“Rainfall is expected in Hyderabad and Karachi with gusty winds and thunderstorm today,” according to the weather report.

A cloudy weather prevails in Karachi with drizzling in different areas of the city including Shah Faisal Colony, Korangi and the areas adjacent to Landhi.

The Met Office has predicted rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Baluchistan.

Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad’s federal territory likely to be lashed by downpour with gusty winds.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned against flooding in hill torrents in Baluchistan and South Punjab after rainfall in the hilly terrain.

Jacobabad has been flooded after heavy rainfall as local authorities have failed to drain out rainwater, local residents said.