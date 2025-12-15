'It: Welcome to Derry' ends its debut season, leaving fans wanting more

The debut season of “It: Welcome to Derry” has concluded, leaving fans anxiously awaiting news of a potential renewal.

Although HBO Max has yet to confirm a new season, directors Andy and Barbara Muschetti have previously indicated plans for a trilogy.

The upcoming seasons are set to explore Derry’s history even further, with the first season taking place in 1962, the second focusing on 1935, and the third delving into the events of 1908.

Muschetti said, “our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise: 1962, 1935, and 1908”. The creative team has thoroughly researched Stephen King’s works to craft a captivating storyline for “Welcome to Derry”.

He emphasized this approach saying, “I went into the book and looked at the interludes. I realized there was a hidden story there, and that Stephen King was leaving crumbs that could guide us somewhere. It’s a story told backwards”.

Exploring these earlier time periods will reveal more about the origin story of Bob Gray, also known as Pennywise.

Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgård, who portrays Pennywise, is receiving significant acclaim, with fans claiming he deserves recognition for Best Horror Performance.