It: Welcome to Derry gets new thrilling update from creator

Andy Muschietti, the creator of It: Welcome to Derry, has provided a thrilling update regarding the future of the series.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the 52-year-old director disclosed that he and his crew are currently working on the second season of the horror series.

“It’s 1935—we’re now working on it, and it’s so much fun,” Andy told the outlet. “For those of you who read the books, the Bradley Gang probably sounds familiar. The Bradley Gang was a gang of bank robbers that—not accidentally—stopped in Derry to buy some ammo, and something horrible happens.”

He added, “The Bradley Gang is based on the Brady Gang, a real-life gang of robbers that were executed in the streets of Bangor, Maine. And now we’re recreating the event—the big paroxysm of violence in this case will be the massacre of the Bradley Gang.”

“There are three big events in Welcome to Derry Season 1… and Season 1 would also include the explosion of the Kitchener Iron Works, which is a big explosion during an Easter egg hunt where a hundred kids lost their lives,” Andy continued.

“It’s always there f*cking around, so that much I can tell you,” he clarified, adding, “It’s fascinating because the thing that is so much fun in this stage of development is that we’re facing the Depression Era, which dramatically changes the setup of things.”

“There’s no suburban comfort—the trope of the kids that live in suburbia and ride their bikes until one of them disappears is nothing like this. This is 1935. It’s a very dire situation. People are very poor and struggling to survive, so the setup will be very different,” the director noted.

The upcoming season’s release date has not yet been revealed.