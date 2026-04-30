It will be devastating for them if US resumes war: Mohsen Rezaei

TEHRAN: Iran’s General Mohsen Rezaei has said that in the event of resumption of the war the focus would likely be on southern coastal areas, extending towards Isfahan, with some activity in the west of the country.

General Mohsen Rezaei, the former IRGC commander and current member of Expediency Council outlined possible scenarios in the event of another war, saying “It will be devastating for them if the US resumes the war,” he said.

He warned that such a conflict could include bombing and assassinations in Tehran. “They don’t have other plan now as all their military plans have failed,” Rezaei said. “It is the final plan on the table”.

“If they launch a ground offensive, they must get ready for arrest of large number of their troops as prisoners,” he warned.

He said that no country is able to prevent Iran from exporting its oil.

“No country is capable of blocking Iran’s oil exports. Instead of bluffing, the US president had better think about organizing the chaos that has prevailed in his administration, and the US economy and armed forces,” General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote in a post on his X account.

He questioned the U.S.’s ability to block the country’s oil exports, warning that Tehran could chose confrontation if it persists. In remarks aired early Thursday on state television, Mohsen Rezaei said Iran has multiple ways to bypass the blockade, stressing that efforts to impose it would not succeed.

A two-week ceasefire on April 8, mediated by Pakistan was originally scheduled to expire on April 21, was extended by US President Donald Trump at the request of Pakistan.