Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler banned from Winter Games over doping violation

MILAN – Italian biathlete Rebecca Passler has been excluded from the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics after testing positive for banned substances four days before the start of the Games, Italy’s National Olympic Committee (CONI) said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Italian anti-doping agency NADO said the athlete had tested positive for banned substances letrozole and methanol, becoming the first positive test of an athlete since national teams have started arriving in the northern Italian city for the February 6 start of the Games.

“Having received notification from the International Testing Agency that athlete Rebecca Passler had tested positive, CONI has ordered her immediate exclusion from the team competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games,” CONI said in a statement.

“The Italian National Olympic Committee reserves the right to evaluate, where possible, a possible replacement,” it added.

The 24-year-old Passler, whose best result was 11th in the women’s 4x6km relay at the 2024 IBU World Championships, could now face a lengthy competition ban.

The positive test is an embarrassment for the host nation as it rushes to complete preparations for the Games and Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) President Flavio Roda said his organisation was investigating.

“It is crucial that we resolve this matter and clear up any misunderstandings that could have a serious impact on Rebecca’s career and the federation’s reputation,” he said in a statement.