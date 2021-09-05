Italian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has arrived in Pakistan on an official visit, ARY News reported.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have welcomed the Italy FM after he landed at Nur Khan Airbase.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, Italian foreign minister will meet with FM Qureshi tomorrow and two foreign ministers will exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Matters pertaining to bilateral relations will also be part of the parleys, read the statement.

Pakistan and Italy enjoy cordial relations, bilaterally as well as in the context of EU and multilateral fora.

The two sides closely coordinate on the issue of the UN Security Council reforms. Italy is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

​The visit of Foreign Minister Maio will add further momentum to the close cooperation between the two countries to strengthen mutual coordination on regional and international issues, the statement stressed.