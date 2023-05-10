Italy-bound Afghan family arrested at Karachi airport over fake documents

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a six-member Afghan family at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, trying to travel to Italy with forged visa documents.

The arrested family included three men and three women.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the stamps on the passports of the arrested family are also fake.

The passengers were handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

“Family offloaded while further investigation underway,” he said.

In a similar activity, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) Sunday offloaded a passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.

The passenger named Naveed Ahmed was trying to travel to Greece via flight no TK-709. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the passenger had provided false identification under the name Naveed Ahmad, while their true identity was revealed to be Rizwan Ali Awan.

It was found that the culprit had obtained a Pakistani passport and a Greek identity card using an agent and had paid a hefty sum of Rs. 1.5 million for the documents.