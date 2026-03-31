Italy coach Gattuso shrugs off Bosnia atmosphere saying fans don't score goals

ZENICA, Bosnia – Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso dismissed concerns over pitch conditions and the atmosphere his side would face in Bosnia for their World Cup playoff final, saying he had never conceded a goal to a fan.

Gattuso ​carries the weight of Italian football on his shoulders as his team bid to reach the ‌finals for the first time since 2014. After beating Northern Ireland at home in the semi-final, Italy now take on Bosnia away in Zenica on Tuesday.

Italy were forced into a change of plans after snow and rain led to fears over pitch conditions in Bosnia, and ​trained in Florence on Monday morning before travelling.

“It’s an excuse. If the pitch is bad, it’s bad for ​both teams, the match still has to be played,” Gattuso told reporters.

“If we start thinking ⁠about the pitch, the stands… no, that’s weak. I’ve seen the pitch and it’s fine. Honestly, even if it ​were bad, there’s little we could do.

“The respect we have for Bosnia is enormous, for what they show on ​the pitch. As for the fans, they don’t score goals, that’s never happened to me.”

Gattuso replaced Luciano Spalletti early in the qualification campaign after defeat to Norway had already compromised their ambitions.

LESS PRETTY, MORE SOLID

Despite a far from perfect performance against Northern Ireland, the manager ​has seen plenty of improvements since taking charge.

“Tactically, the other night we got it wrong,” Gattuso said.

“Seven months ago ​we were not this team. We suffered against opponents, they reached our goal easily, they created chances. At the beginning we conceded ‌ridiculous goals, ⁠we were fragile, we struggled to hold our shape.

“Maybe we didn’t play ultra‑offensive football and maybe we were less brilliant, but right now I prefer a team that is solid, that suffers less, even if it means being less pretty.”

Italy last lifted the World Cup in 2006, and Gattuso, who played in that team, wants to see the same ​spirit in this side.

“We will ​go out there with ⁠desire and aggression. That’s the most important aspect of our footballing history,” he said.

“We became champions not because we were the strongest, but because of our competitive edge and ​our ability to suffer.”

“People said there was no pride in this team, that nobody ​cared, but I ⁠see it every day, and I sincerely hope, not for myself, but for these lads, that we reach this objective.

“I’m proud of them, I’m happy with them, even if things go badly. I hope they don’t.”

And if things were to go ⁠badly?

“This isn’t ​the right moment to talk about it,” Gattuso said.

“It would be a ​disappointment, a heavy blow. I would have to take responsibility because I am the coach, but we’ll talk about that afterwards.

“There are people whose ​job it is to decide what will happen. My thoughts, I keep to myself.”