Rome: Italy, France, Britain and Germany on Friday urged Israel to stop expanding its settlements in the occupied West Bank, arguing it was “undermining stability” and prospects for a two-state solution.

The statement was welcomed by the Palestinian Authority as an “important step”.

“We call on the government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and administrative powers, ensure accountability for settler violence and investigate allegations against Israeli forces,” said the countries in a joint statement.

Noting that the situation in the West Bank had “deteriorated significantly” in the past few months, the countries said settler violence towards Palestinians was at “unprecedented levels”.

“The policies and practices of the Israeli government, including a further entrenchment of Israeli control, are undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution,” the statement added.

The countries condemned Israel’s E1 settlement plan — a new construction project expected to build some 3,400 housing units in the occupied West Bank over 12 square kilometres (4.6 square miles) — as a “serious breach of international law”.

“Businesses should not bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments,” the countries said.

“They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences of participating in settlement construction including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law.”

The statement also called on Israel to lift its financial restrictions on the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian economy.

They “strongly oppose those, including members of the Israeli government, who argue for annexation and forcible displacement of the Palestinian population”, the statement added.

– ‘Important’ step –

The Palestinian Authority has called the joint statement “an important step in the right direction”.

It called for “serious and effective mechanisms to translate these important positions into concrete steps” to put pressure on Israel.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, near-daily violence has also rocked the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

The joint statement came at the end of a tense week in European-Israeli relations following the publication of a video that revealed the harsh treatment of European activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla while in Israeli custody.

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, published the video that showed activists forced to kneel with their foreheads to the ground and their hands tied.

Italy and Spain later called on the EU to sanction Ben Gvir, while Ireland urged the EU to take action against Israel over the activists’ treatment, according to a leaked letter seen by AFP.

The United Kingdom, meanwhile, summoned Israel’s most senior diplomat in Britain following what it called the “inflammatory video”.