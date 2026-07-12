Italy icon Maldini gets key role with Italian FA

Italian football icon Paolo Maldini has been appointed technical director of the national football federation (FIGC) looking to rebuild after Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup.

“Maldini has always been my target,” said newly-appointed FIGC president Giovanni Malago.

“I felt he was the right person to oversee the FIGC’s technical sector — a role that encompasses not just the senior national team, but the entire youth national team setup.

“We are embarking on a four-year commitment designed to take us from now through the next World Cup in 2030, with the European Championship along the way.”

The 58-year-old Maldini will work alongside Leonardo, the former sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, who will be his advisor, the FIGC added.

Maldini will also assume the role of president of Club Italia, the body overseeing all national teams across all age groups, both men’s and women’s.

This is an unprecedented dual role in the FIGC, giving Maldini ultimate authority over all sporting decisions.

His primary mission will be to revitalise the Azzurri who have lost their place among the global elite after missing out on the last three World Cup tournaments despite a European triumph in 2021.

Maldini and Malago, who was elected FIGC chief in late June having previously headed the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, must quickly find a new coach.

Maldini’s former AC Milan teammate Gennaro Gattuso resigned as head coach after Italy lost to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties in a European play-off for the 2026 World Cup in late March.

Former Italian international Antonio Conte has been touted as a possible successor having held the role between 2014 and 2016. Conte left Napoli after two seasons last month.

Maldini spent his entire playing career with AC Milan, winning seven Italian league titles and five Champions League trophies.

Capped 126 times for Italy, he played in four World Cups and three European Championships, with his best results runner-up finishes in the 1994 World Cup and Euro 2000.

After retiring as a player, he succeeded Brazilian Leonardo as AC Milan’s sporting director in 2019 holding the position until 2023.