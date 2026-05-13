Italy's Musetti to sit out Roland Garros with thigh injury

Lorenzo Musetti said Wednesday that he will miss Roland Garros with the thigh injury which led to him being eliminated from the Italian Open.

Italian Musetti will drop out of the top 10 of the men’s world rankings following defeat to Casper Ruud at the last-16 stage in Rome, during which he clearly had trouble moving.

“After yesterday’s match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris (thigh) injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery,” said Musetti on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, this means that I won’t be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros.”

The main draw of the French Open starts in Paris on May 24.

Musetti reached the semi-finals of last year’s edition, but retired while losing to eventual tournament winner Carlos Alcaraz.