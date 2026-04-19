ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced the schedule of its facilitation vans for April 20 to 26 to provide on-the-spot traffic services, while ICT Police’s “PS on Wheels” service will also be available at designated locations.

An ITP official told APP on Sunday that the facilitation vans will operate daily from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM, offering services including driving licences, learner permits, renewal and duplicate licences.

He said the services will be provided through Van-I (GAC-709 Abdul Qadeer), Van-II (GAC-656 Yasir Idrees) and Van-III (GD-896 Aqib Khan), while PS on Wheels (SI Asim Zaidi) will also facilitate citizens separately.

According to the schedule, on Monday (April 20), PS on Wheels will be available at E-11 Markaz, Van-II at Ali Pur Union Council Office, Van-I at F-10 Bolan Gate and Van-III at ZABIST University H-8.

On Tuesday (April 21), PS on Wheels will be at G-11 Markaz, Van-II at PWD near Tandoori, Van-I at I-8 Markaz near Butt Karahi and Van-III at Urdu University Chak Shahzad.

On Wednesday (April 22), PS on Wheels will be at PIMS Hospital, Van-II at Humak near SDPO Office, Van-I at E-11 Toba Masjid and Van-III at Bahria University.

On Thursday (April 23), PS on Wheels will operate at Tehzeeb Bakers Blue Area, Van-II at D-17 Social Office, Van-I at G-9 Markaz near Awami Trade Center and Van-III at Air University.

On Friday (April 24), PS on Wheels will be at G-10 Markaz, Van-II at Media Town, Van-I at DHA Phase 5 and Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

On Saturday (April 25), PS on Wheels will be stationed at F-11 Markaz, Van-II at Naval Anchorage, Van-I at I-10 Markaz near Allied Bank and Van-III at Murree Road checkpost near Adventure Inn.

On Sunday (April 26), PS on Wheels will be available at Margalla Town, Van-II at Traffic Office Rawal Town, Van-I at Police Lines H-11 and Van-III at Traffic Office Faizabad.

The official said citizens were encouraged to avail these facilities for convenience.

He added that further updates could be obtained through helpline 1915, official WhatsApp channel and Islamabad Police social media platforms.