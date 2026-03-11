It’s a Girl! Ellie Goulding announces birth of second child with boyfriend

Ellie Goulding has welcomed her second child!

The 39-year-old artist announced the arrival of a baby girl on Friday, March 6, sharing the joyful news with fans on Instagram Stories.

The “Love Me Like You Do” singer revealed that she and her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, are already “totally obsessed” with their newborn daughter.

“On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her,” Goulding wrote. “It was fitting that I spent International Women’s Day with her and the incredible female team at St Mary’s, who provided me and my baby with extraordinary care and kindness. I will always be in awe of midwives.”

The new baby joins Goulding’s son Arthur, 4½, whom she shares with her former husband, Caspar Jopling. According to the singer, Arthur is thrilled to take on his new role as a big brother. “This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel,” she wrote.

Alongside the announcement, Goulding shared a glimpse of her newborn daughter as well as a few snapshots from the moment she brought the baby home. The images included a cake decorated with the words “baby sister” and festive decorations celebrating the family’s newest arrival.

Ellie Goulding first revealed she was expecting her second child while attending the The Fashion Awards in December 2025.