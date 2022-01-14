‘It’s a winner’: Spielberg convinces Daniel Craig for 007

Daniel Craig spilled some insights in a recent interview as he revealed it was Steven Spielberg who persuaded the actor to take the character in the ‘James Bond’ series.

During his recent conversation with a foreign portal, British actor Daniel Craig disclosed that he took up the role in his first movie from the James Bond franchise ‘Casino Royale’ following the conviction of American filmmaker, Steven Allan Spielberg in the script.

Craig opened up on being skeptical about the role when he was offered ‘Casino Royale’ and was convinced by Spielberg’s words “It’s a winner”.

The ‘No Time To Die’ actor mentioned, “Steven was in the same hotel by chance” when he asked for his advice. The filmmaker questioned, “Can you get a more Hollywood moment?”.

“Would you read this, please?” Daniel asked Spielberg, and after a quick read on the script, was told “You have to do it”.

“It was very important to me that someone like him should be as inspired by it as I was”, star further added.

“I was working with incredible directors in some amazing movies. I was nervous. I thought I don’t want to do Bond and ruin all that”, Daniel detailed, “But I read the Casino Royale script. It was like, this is going to be good”.

Craig went on to play 007 in five movies up to the last release ‘No Time To Die’. The 53-year-old actor spoke about the ending of his unanticipated tenure in the ‘Bond’ movie, “It’s the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over”.

Craig, who bowed out from playing the fictional British spy after five outings following the release of ‘No Time to Die’ last year, was awarded the same title as his famous onscreen character in Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s honors. He was made Companion in The Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.

