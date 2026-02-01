It’s Florida, Man: Set for season 3 revival

According to Deadline, HBO announced on January 30 that the series It’s Florida, Man will return for a third season, much to the delight of viewers.

Notably, the announcement made headlines just a few weeks after the show’s second season concluded, sparking immediate discussion across digital platforms. Produced by Rough House Pictures—the team behind Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones—the show uses a rotating ensemble of actors and comedians to reimagine bizarre Florida news stories as humorous sketches.

The series is now part of a comedy roster that includes Tim Robinson’s The Chair Company and I Love LA, both of which were recently renewed for second seasons, along with Jason Bateman’s DTF St. Louis and Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback, both of which are set to debut in March.

Adam DeVine, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Bert Kreischer, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora were among the guests featured in the most recent season of It’s Florida, Man.

Regarding the show’s renewal, Danny McBride, the executive producer, stated the following:

“Every time we think the stories can’t get any wilder, Florida proves us wrong. We’re grateful HBO keeps letting us shine a spotlight on the beautiful madness, and we can’t wait to dive back in and celebrate the weird, wonderful spirit of the state.”