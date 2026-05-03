Ivana Knoll grabs attention after F1 Miami cameraman moment

After a humorous moment during the Miami Grand Prix captured fans’ attention online, Croatian model Ivana Knoll has gone viral once more.

During the Formula 1 broadcast in Miami, a cameraman momentarily lost concentration, pointing the camera in Ivana Knoll’s direction before swiftly correcting the shot. Although the incident lasted only a few seconds, it was enough to trigger a flurry of responses across social media.

Knoll first gained worldwide fame while supporting Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where she was dubbed the tournament’s “most attractive fan.” Since then, she has established herself as a regular at major sporting events, frequently drawing attention in high-profile settings like the Formula 1 paddock.

Fans responded with amusement to the cameraman’s momentary diversion as soon as the footage surfaced. Some joked that he fully understood his “assignment,” while others suggested he deserved recognition rather than criticism.

One fan quipped, “I hope to work as hard as that F1 cameraman,” while another commented, “How can you witness something this amazing and still scream about losing your job?” Others leaned into the Miami race weekend’s glitzy reputation, with one commenter stating, “F1 Miami is Coachella for baddies.”

Another viewer suggested there should be no repercussions for the cameraman, saying, “I am fairly certain many guys are demanding he get a big fat bonus.” While fans were captivated by the race results, Ivana Knoll’s unexpected cameo added a viral, off-track highlight to an already exciting Miami weekend.