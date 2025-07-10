Ivanka Trump returns to elite circles at billionaire summer camp

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, made a rare public appearance this week as she joined some of the biggest names in tech and business at the annual Sun Valley conference (summer camp for billionaires) in Idaho.

The exclusive event, often referred to as the “summer camp for billionaires,” is hosted by Allen & Company and brings together top leaders from across industries.

Ivanka Trump, 43, was seen walking alongside Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, wearing stylish sunglasses and blue hoop earrings.

Her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, was also present at the event, dressed in a relaxed black shirt and jeans.

The couple’s appearance at the high-profile gathering drew attention, especially given their low public profile since Donald Trump’s return to the political spotlight.

The Sun Valley event attracts powerful tech and media figures, and this year was no different. Among the attendees besides Ivanka Trump were Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Amazon’s Andy Jassy, and YouTube’s Neal Mohan.

Disney’s Bob Iger, Sony’s Hiroki Totoki, and General Motors’ Mary Barra were also spotted. While Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos were reportedly invited, they had not yet been seen.

Ivanka Trump has largely remained out of the public eye since her time as a White House adviser during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Her reappearance at such a notable event has raised eyebrows, particularly given the political and media weight of those present.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner have previously attended the Sun Valley conference, including in 2017, when their presence reportedly stirred controversy within Donald Trump’s administration, which was then dealing with intense scrutiny over alleged foreign election interference.

Though Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are no longer in official political roles, their presence at an event filled with influential figures signals they remain close to elite business circles.

It is still unclear what Ivanka Trump’s purpose was at the gathering, but her attendance has again sparked public curiosity.