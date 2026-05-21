Ivanka Trump has publicly showed support for her former sister-in-law Vanessa Trump after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Vanessa shared the news in an emotional social media post on Wednesday, describing it as a “personal health update” and revealing that she had recently undergone a medical procedure.

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” Vanessa wrote. “I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.”

She also thanked supporters for their kindness and requested privacy as she focuses on her recovery.

Shortly after the announcement, Ivanka commented on the post with a heartfelt message of encouragement.

“Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama,” Ivanka wrote.

Vanessa’s daughter, Kai Trump, also shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram Stories alongside a photo from her graduation ceremony.

“Strongest person I know. Love you,” Kai wrote.

Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children together and have reportedly remained on good terms while co-parenting. Vanessa Trump is currently dating Tiger Woods.