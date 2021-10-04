Monday, October 4, 2021
‘I’ve nothing to hide’, Aleem Khan reacts to Pandora leaks

LAHORE: Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he has the same flat and company which has been declared for fifteen years.

Responding to the Pandora Papers leak documents, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that all assets have already been disclosed to the Federal Board of Revenue and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from last 15 years.

He further said every time the same company is declared as offshore leaks.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) unveiled “Pandora Papers” which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies”.

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.

Moreover, the documents contain no suggestion that PM Imran Khan himself owns offshore companies.

