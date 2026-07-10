BTS fans are speculating that the group could be preparing to release a new song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final after j-hope appeared to tease the possibility during a recent livestream.

The singer sparked excitement while interacting with fans on Weverse on Wednesday, July 8. During the live session, j-hope read a fan’s question asking whether BTS would release a song for FIFA.

Rather than giving a direct answer, he responded with a playful smile and a teasing expression that quickly caught the attention of viewers.

The brief reaction was enough to send social media into overdrive, with many fans interpreting it as a hint that new music could be on the way. Clips from the livestream quickly circulated online, with ARMY members suggesting the singer’s expression hinted at a surprise project.

Neither BTS nor the group’s management has confirmed whether a new FIFA-themed track is in development.

The speculation comes as anticipation builds for the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, where BTS is scheduled to co-headline alongside global stars including Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira.

The event, set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will mark the first FIFA World Cup Final to feature a large-scale halftime show.

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the performance will support FIFA’s Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at expanding access to education and football opportunities for children around the world.

Although j-hope stopped short of confirming any new music, he expressed excitement about performing at the historic event, saying he “can’t wait” for the show.