J-Hope to become BTS’ first to release solo album

Jung Ho-seok aka j-Hope of the renowned Korean pop band BTS will become its first member to release a solo album next month.

J-Hope teased the venture titled Jack In The Box with a video on social media application.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” the BTS member said while speaking with the media. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan.

“I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

Big Hit Entertertainement, in a statement, stated the boy band had turned the page on a new chapter, throughout which members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities.

The production company said the album’s title represents his aspirations to break the mould and grow further.

The company added that a pre-released track would be released on July 1. They added the song would show the diverse content the singer can create.

They released their compilation album “Proof” which became their sixth album debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

