JAAC core member appeals to public to participate in AJK elections

MUZAFFARABAD: Core member of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), Raja Saeed Amjad, on Saturday urged people in Muzaffarabad Division to actively participate in the second phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections by casting their votes on Sunday, August 2.

In a video message, Amjad appealed to voters to become part of the democratic process by exercising their right to vote, saying that like the people of Mirpur Division, residents of Muzaffarabad Division should elect their representatives through the ballot.

“The enthusiastic participation of voters in the first phase of the AJK elections reflects that the people of Kashmir believe in the democratic process,” he said.

The second phase of the AJK elections will be held on Sunday across the general constituencies of Muzaffarabad Division. Polling will also take place for the 12 reserved constituencies allocated to Kashmiri refugees.

In the first phase of the AJK elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the leading party. AJK Election Commission has officially notified the successful candidates from all 13 constituencies of Mirpur Division following the completion of the legal process.

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According to Election Commission spokesperson Raja Mohsin Habib, the notifications were issued for the returned candidates from Mirpur, Bhimber and Kotli districts.

The notified winners include Azhar Sadiq (PML-N) from LA-1 Mirpur-I, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed (PPP) from LA-2 Mirpur-II, Chaudhry Yasar Sultan (PPP) from LA-3 Mirpur-III, and Rukhsar Ahmed (PML-N) from LA-4 Mirpur-IV, among other successful candidates from the division.

The commission said the notifications officially confirmed the returned candidates from all 13 constituencies after the completion of the legal process.