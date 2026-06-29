Jaafar Jackson and Nia Long brought the success of Michael to the spotlight at the 2026 BET Awards as the co-stars celebrated the record-breaking biopic and reflected on the film’s impact while presenting one of the night’s biggest awards.

The pair arrived together on the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 28, ahead of the annual ceremony celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film and sports. Jackson wore a navy ensemble, while Long opted for a silk brown gown.

The actors, who portray members of the iconic Jackson family in the hit biopic, later took the stage to present the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, which was won by Leon Thomas.

Before announcing the winner, Jackson thanked audiences for embracing the film, which has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time.

“We’re so grateful for the love you all showed to our movie,” Jackson told the audience. “You guys have the theaters packed. We’re truly so humbled. Your support means the world to the Jackson family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Jackson (@mskatherinejackson_)

Long, who portrays Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, followed with heartfelt praise for her co-star’s performance as the King of Pop.

“Portraying Katherine Jackson reminded me that grace is quiet and still, and tonight we honor that,” she said. “Jaafar, it was an honor watching you transform into your uncle right before our eyes.”

Jackson, the nephew of the late Michael Jackson, stars in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic, which chronicles the life and career of the legendary entertainer.

Since its release, Michael has become a global box office sensation, earning approximately $977.4 million worldwide and surpassing Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biographical film in history.