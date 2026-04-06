Jaafar Jackson hid biopic role for year

For the upcoming biopic Michael, which opens in cinemas on Friday, April 24, Jaafar Jackson will be stepping into the role of his late uncle, Michael Jackson. Remarkably, he concealed the news of his casting from his family for an entire year.

Jaafar is the 29-year-old son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. In the film, he portrays the legendary music icon who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

In a recent conversation with Interview magazine, Jaafar and co-star Miles Teller—who plays Jackson’s manager and attorney—reflected on their initial encounter and the filming process.

Teller remembered that Jaafar’s mother, Alejandra, was stunned when she first saw her son in character on set.

“She came to set one time, but she wasn’t aware of what to expect,” Jaafar stated. “Even during the process of preparing for it, I didn’t tell her for a full year.”

Teller inquired further, asking if he truly hadn’t informed his mother even after the part was confirmed.

“No. No one in my family knew for a full year,” Jaafar responded. “I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it. But when my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect the performance to me, so it was very emotional for her.”