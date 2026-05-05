Jaafar Jackson has made a striking first appearance at the Met Gala 2026, delivering a debut look that paid tribute to his late uncle, Michael Jackson, just days after the release of his biopic reached major box office success.

For his debut at fashion’s biggest night held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 4, the Michael star wore a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit detailed with gold accents, paired with a black bowtie, bold red socks, and black ballet-style flats. The look blended classic tailoring with theatrical flair, echoing the stage presence long associated with Michael Jackson.

Speaking during Vogue’s livestream, Jaafar said the outfit was designed to remain “in the world” of his uncle’s iconic style, adding that it carried a “timeless feel” that felt right the moment he put it on. He also noted that the look received approval from his fiancée, Maddie Simpson.

Jaafar’s Met Gala debut came shortly after the release of his film Michael (film), which opened in theaters on April 24 and reportedly earned more than 300 million dollars in its first weekend.

In the film, Jaafar – the son of Jermaine Jackson – portrays his uncle across different eras of his career.

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” explored the relationship between clothing and the body, making Jaafar Jackson’s tribute look especially fitting.