Jaafar Jackson opens up about portraying Michael Jackson

Jaafar Jackson is holding out high hopes for his upcoming biopic, Michael, centred on his illustrious uncle and poised to hit theatres on April 24, 2026.

The actor portrays Michael Jackson, who is widely regarded as the greatest performer in contemporary history. Speaking to Interview magazine about how he approached the role, he stated, “Going into it, I tried my best to say, ‘I’m going to just try to watch without critiquing anything.’”

While many people are familiar with the legend’s iconic moments, Jaafar Jackson noted that “there’s a whole emotional layer that hasn’t ever really been seen.” The 29-year-old claimed that he was able to “get all that nervous energy out and just embody Michael on stage” by letting go during his performance.

The young actor also disclosed that he had concealed his casting from his family for an entire year. Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s older brother, and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.

Regarding his mother’s reaction to seeing him as the renowned vocalist, the actor shared: “When my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect it to me, so it was very emotional for her.”

Earlier this year, Liongate’s highly anticipated biopic of Michael Jackson has been delayed.

In the recent update, Liongate’s highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has been delayed due to being reshoot and edited. There is a vast possibility for leaving ample room for future sequels.

Originally scheduled for an April 2025 release, the film was delayed as the production team reworked the finale to comply with legal restrictions and estate oversight.