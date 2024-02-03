Mariyam Nafees reveals was offered THIS character in ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Actor Mariyam Nafees, aka Zeenat of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, revealed she was initially offered another character in the drama.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her latest tell-all with a digital channel, actor Mariyam Nafees disclosed that she was roped in to play another character, of Taimur’s [Emmad Irfani] sister, but that character was eventually slashed from the cast.

She said, “I was offered another character, of Taimur’s sister, in this drama but that was slashed because the makers felt that there were too many characters. And then they offered me to do this and I was quite apprehensive, said ‘I don’t want to do this’ but when I read the script, I loved it.”

The celebrity shared that the writer of the play Rida Bilal further convinced her saying that she wrote the character, keeping her in mind specifically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@mariyam.nafees)

Speaking about the latest twist in the story, where her character Zeenat went against her aunt [Savera Nadeem] to save the life of her step-cousin and protagonist Shehram [Hamza Ali Abbasi], Nafees added, “I don’t take any credit for it because I did what Qasim [Ali Mureed – director] asked me and we were doing what Rida [Bilal – writer] wrote.”

The actor also teased ‘many surprises’ in the story further and said that viewers are ‘in for a ride’.

Notably, Nafees essays Zeenat, the step-cousin of the protagonist in the play, headlined by Abbasi and his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star, Khan, after a decade.

Apart from her, the ensemble star cast of the serial also features the likes of Raza Talish, Haris Waheed, Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Savera Nadeem, Nausheen Shah, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

Ayeza Khan treats fans with ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ BTS