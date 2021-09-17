Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Jaaved Jaaferi recalls his Takeshi’s Castle game show memories

test

Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle was one of the memorable programs and Indian actor, dancer and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi made us all laugh with his humorous take on the shows.

The show is still watched by many on social media and video streaming websites.

In the Hindi language version, Jaaferi kept us all hooked to the show with his hilarious translation of the Japanese version. He also came up with funny names of the characters that are still etched on the fans’ minds.

Read More: Game show contestant dies after completing obstacles

In a social media post, the actor recalled the memories of the show.

A Twitter user mentioned that 12 people have landed on the moon but only nine contestants, out of thousands, have emerged victorious.

Retweeting the post, Jaaved Jaaferi stated that he saw it happened three but still he had no clue about the winnings.

Social media users shared how fun they used to have when listening to his voiceover.

The game show was originally aired by Tokyo Broadcasting System.

Some of the memorable stages of the game included Dominoes, Skipping Stones, Blueberry Hill, Karaoke and Bridge The Gap.

The contestant who would survive the challenges would go on to play the Final Showdown in an attempt to conquer Takeshi’s Castle.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.