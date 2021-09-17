Jaaved Jaaferi recalls his Takeshi’s Castle game show memories

Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle was one of the memorable programs and Indian actor, dancer and comedian Jaaved Jaaferi made us all laugh with his humorous take on the shows.

The show is still watched by many on social media and video streaming websites.

In the Hindi language version, Jaaferi kept us all hooked to the show with his hilarious translation of the Japanese version. He also came up with funny names of the characters that are still etched on the fans’ minds.

In a social media post, the actor recalled the memories of the show.

A Twitter user mentioned that 12 people have landed on the moon but only nine contestants, out of thousands, have emerged victorious.

Retweeting the post, Jaaved Jaaferi stated that he saw it happened three but still he had no clue about the winnings.

I have witnessed 3 of them… and yet not understood what they won 😆 pic.twitter.com/0GeK4d6puf — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) September 15, 2021

Social media users shared how fun they used to have when listening to his voiceover.

I still think they said “gambarimas” which sounded funny though and also I still don’t know if it was japanese or Korean or Chinese show. — Dinesh Krishna (@Indendundo) September 16, 2021

Your voice over and timing took the show to a different level. Just curious, was your commentary entirely scripted or did you do any spontaneous improvisation? — Srikanth (@iAnasuri) September 16, 2021

🥺Gave me major nostalgia. We didn’t use to have cable at our home those days. So the customary visiting a family friend’s house at weekends would keep me excited all throughout the week. Thanks for making my childhood beautiful. Your commentary>>>> — Neha Jatolia (@JatoliaNeha) September 16, 2021

Your running commentary was hilarious. The challenges itself seemed fun. A very entertaining show which brought out the laughter in the viewers right before going to bed. — Darshan Doshi (@DarshanDoshi77) September 15, 2021

The Show was way too funnier in your voice. Thanks for making our childhood more entertaining than it could ever be. Also, kudos to the person who casted you to do the voice over. — Krish (@alphanumenn) September 17, 2021

The game show was originally aired by Tokyo Broadcasting System.

Some of the memorable stages of the game included Dominoes, Skipping Stones, Blueberry Hill, Karaoke and Bridge The Gap.

The contestant who would survive the challenges would go on to play the Final Showdown in an attempt to conquer Takeshi’s Castle.