Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley split: Everything we know so far

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley stunned the internet with their news of a split after almost three years of marriage.

The music producer and the actress have not addressed the reports themselves, but the Substance star archived her Instagram posts that featured Antonoff. However, shortly afterwards, Qualley unarchived her posts, leaving fans in utter confusion.

Sources close to the couple described their split as a long time coming due to their marriage being ‘rocky.’ They alleged that the Honey Don’t! actress felt like her perspective wasn’t given enough importance over the Isimo singer’s.

WEDDING POST UNARCHIVED NOW TOO HAHAHA IM ALWAYS RIGHT ABOUT MARGARET pic.twitter.com/NBrCdpSpdu — sky | head margfan (@isimolady) July 8, 2026

Despite the reports, social media was hit with a storm, and fans began debating over whether or not the reports were correct, as they pieced together clues. Taking to X, one user wrote, “I don’t even know what to believe at this point. Like, why would she be doing all this like,” and “She archived it again apparently,” referring to her wedding post.

A third chimed in, “feels like Jack broke up with her while she was still on her knees for that man,” and “why is she doing this?” added another.