Jack Black turns red over Elle Fanning’s viral crush confession

Jack Black has hilariously reacted to actress Elle Fanning’s viral confession that she finds him irresistibly attractive.

In a recent Vanity Fair lie detector interview, Fanning, 27, revealed that she and her sister Dakota Fanning have a group chat dedicated to discussing Black’s attractiveness.

She described Black as the “hottest man I’ve ever seen” and called him “sex on legs” in the now-viral clip.

The 56-year-old star responded to her comments in a reaction video shared on Sunday, December 14, alongside his Anaconda co-star Paul Rudd.

Visibly bashful, Black kept his eyes closed for much of the video as he listened to Fanning’s remarks.

The School of Rock actor jokingly attributed Fanning’s crush to what he called “goblin dysmorphia.”

“Have you ever heard of body dysmorphia, where when you look at yourself, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m so ugly,’ but really you’re like this gorgeous creature? I think she’s got, like, the opposite of that,” he said.

Black further added, “where she looks at me — which, objectively, is a goblin gremlin — and she sees this gorgeous creature, apparently. She’s got that weird, like, goblin dysmorphia.”

He went on to thank the actress and apologized to her boyfriend, Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, whose name also came up in the Vanity Fair video.

When Dakota asked her whether she would leave Wenner if Jack Black declared his love for her, Elle insisted she would not though the polygraph examiner humorously noted signs of “deception.”

Addressing the situation, Black said: “Thank you. I appreciate the compliment, but I have to close my eyes because I can’t quite process what I’m hearing there.”

“But thank you, Elle,” he added, “and to the boyfriend: Dude, we’ve got no beef. We’re cool. I didn’t do nothing to deserve this attention” he sweetly added.