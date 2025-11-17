Jack Osbourne: I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant's age and health battles

Everything you need to know about Jack Osbourne, who is on I’m A Celebrity, from his well-known family to his health secrecy struggle, is provided here.

Jack Osbourne, the late rock star Ozzy Osbourne’s son, has chosen the insect-infested I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025 camp over the opulence of Beverly Hills.

In an attempt to win the title King of the Jungle, the media personality will be appearing on screens accompanying celebrities such as rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty.

However, Jack Osbourne acknowledged his greatest fear before his jungle release, stating, “The insects that scare me most are like the ants that bite, because you can’t get them off.”

Here’s all you need to know about Jack Osbourne, from his health battle to his renowned family, while we watch him battling off the biting ants.

Jack Osbourne’s age?

The renowned media personality has turned 40, and he for the first time celebrated his birthday without Dad. In this regard, Sharon, his mother, posted a throwback picture of him as a young boy on Instagram to mark the birthday occasion, captioning, “To my Darling Boy, my rock. Happy 40th Birthday.”

Jack Osbourne hails from where?

Jac spent his first six years of life in Buckinghamshire, born in London before relocating to Los Angeles, where he has resided with his wife and three kids ever since, and raised up in both the UK and US, he holds a dual citizenship.

Reason behind Jack Osbourne’s global prominence?

Jack is the youngest child of former manager and businesswoman Sharon Osbourne and late rock artist Ozzy Osbourne, who died earlier this summer.

Jack debuted on reality TV in 2002 on The Osbournes, a program that depicted Ozzy and his family’s home life. The first season of the show was so popular that MTV declared it to be their most-watched series at the time. He and his family have worked together on numerous other projects since the show’s 2005 conclusion.

Who is the wife of Jack Osbourne?

At the moment, Jack is wed to Aree Gearhart. According to reports, the couple were married in private in 2023 after meeting on the dating app Raya. The TV celebrity was previously married to Lisa Stelly for seven years before their irreconcilable disagreements led to their divorce in 2019.

What is the number of children that Jack Osbourne has?

Jack is the father of four daughters:

Pearl Clementine

Andy Rose

Minnie Theodora

Maple Artemis

His youngest daughter, Maple Artemis, is with his wife, Aree, while his first three kids are with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

What disease does Jack Osbourne have?

Jack experiences the neurological disorder multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological autoimmune illness that affects the central nervous system. After losing 60% of his vision in his right eye, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 26. This led to an urgent medical evaluation. In an earlier interview, Jack stated that he had an “adapt and overcome” mentality despite the difficulties.