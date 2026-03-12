Jack Osbourne reveals newborn daughter’s name

Jack Osbourne named his daughter after his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the Osbourne clan uploaded a monochromatic video to announce the arrival of baby Ozzy Matilda Osbourne, who can be seen sleeping in what appeared to be a hospital bassinet.

The post also featured a small printed card near the infant’s head that read, “Hello, World,” and revealed the birth date as March 5.

Jack’s baby was born at 8:49 am, weighing a healthy 7 pounds, 12 ounces and stretching out to all of 19 inches. A plush bat toy can also be seen near little Ozzy, a reference to the Black Sabbath rocker’s infamous onstage incident in 1982, in which he bit the head off a live bat.

Baby Ozzy Matilda, who is barely a week old, joins Jack’s four older children, daughters Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, Minnie Theodora, whom he shares with ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, and Maple Artemis, 3, whom he shares with current wife, Aree Gearhart.

In December, Jack revealed Aree’s pregnancy during an interview with the Sun and confirmed that the couple was able to share this news with Ozzy before his death in July at the age of 76.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing probably in that kind of ‘full cycle’ category, in a weird way,” Jack told the outlet at the time. He continued, “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked in a bit more hopefulness.” The 40-year-old also insisted that he and his wife were “super excited” about the impending arrival.

“It’s definitely something that we were wanting to pursue, and somehow it happened, miraculously,” Jack Osbourne concluded at that time.