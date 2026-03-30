Jack Quaid calls working with Meghan Markle 'insane'

Jack Quaid recently shared insights into his experience working with Meghan Markle on the upcoming romantic comedy, Close Personal Friends. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight six days ago, the actor described the on-set atmosphere as “insane.” Following an eight-year hiatus from the entertainment industry, the Duchess of Sussex is set to make her much-anticipated return to the screen in this new feature.

The son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid was enthusiastic about the production’s ensemble. “The main cast includes myself, Brie Larson, Henry Golding, and Lily Collins, which is just an incredible group of people to be a part of,” Quaid told Entertainment Tonight. The Boys star highlighted the bonding between the performers, noting, “Every day we went to set, we just tried our best to make each other laugh.”

The camaraderie between the leads reportedly created an electrifying energy during filming. Quaid spoke with professional admiration for his co-stars, promising fans plenty of comedic moments fueled by their natural chemistry. When asked directly about working with Markle, Quaid remarked, “Yeah, no, it was insane,” before complimenting the entire cast’s dedication.

An on-set source told People Magazine that Meghan appeared “very relaxed and happy” while filming. The insider described her as professional and kind, noting, “She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

This appearance marks Meghan’s first acting credit since leaving the legal drama Suits in 2018. Having stepped away from Hollywood to focus on her royal duties and family with Prince Harry, she is now venturing back into acting with this calculated cameo.

Quaid also disclosed an intriguing detail regarding the film’s tone. “I thought it was going to be more of a rom-com; I’m calling it a ‘com-rom. ‘ I think it’s more comedy-forward,” he explained. This genre-bending approach suggests the film prioritises humour over traditional romantic tropes. The plot follows two couples—one famous and one ordinary—whose lives collide in Santa Barbara, leading to a series of awkward and amusing situations.

Beyond the Hollywood rumours, Meghan’s participation is seen as a strategic move. Industry sources told The Sun that this “is a massive moment” for her brand, allowing her to reclaim her place in entertainment on her own terms. “It is Meghan’s way of gently putting her toe back in the water to see how she enjoys being back on set,” studio insiders claimed. The low-pressure cameo format allows her to test the waters without a long-term production commitment—a move many are calling a masterclass in career management.