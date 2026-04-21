Jack Quaid has married his The Boys co-star Claudia Doumit in a quiet ceremony held on Saturday, April 18, at Mona Farm in Braidwood, Australia, roughly an hour from Canberra.

The lovebirds met while working together on the Amazon Prime series The Boys. The wedding was low-key, with only close friends, family and a few industry names in attendance.

Claudia Doumit wore an off-white satin gown with a ruffled skirt and floral headband, while Jack Quaid went for something more eye-catching — a red Western-style blazer with gold detailing, a choice that stood out in the otherwise understated setting.

Guests later shared glimpses from the reception online before the posts were removed, with reports suggesting the couple’s first dance took place under a marquee on the property, set to Donovan’s “Atlantis.”

Also Read: Jack Quaid hints at dark ending for The Boys Season 5 as final season looms

The guest list reportedly included Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, along with several Hollywood names such as Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Alec Baldwin and Henry Golding. Cast members from The Boys, including Karl Urban and Colby Minifie, were also said to be present for Claudia Doumit and Jack Quaid’s wedding celebrations.

After the ceremony, Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit were also seen with guests at a nearby Nepalese restaurant in Braidwood, where the venue later posted congratulatory messages for the couple.

Jack Quaid is currently appearing in the final season of The Boys. Claudia Doumit, who played Victoria Neuman in the series, said her farewell to the show in 2024. The pair were first linked in 2022 after being spotted together outside of filming.