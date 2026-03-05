Jack Wagner stuns fans with his unique married life

Jack Wagner said he doesn’t live with his wife in the same house.

Jack Wagner, whilst opening up about his marriage with Michelle Wolf, said that the couple made the decision to maintain separate homes after they had tied the knot in 2025.

Wagner married Wolf on May 18 in a small ceremony attended by about 40 close family members and friends.

The actor said in an interview with People that the couple intentionally kept the celebration private and personal. According to Wagner, the pair wanted the event to be “something that was just ours, with a group that we selected.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip Despite being married, the couple decided not to move in together. Wagner said their current arrangement works best for both of them. He further said, “We’re both super comfortable in our places and going back and forth, and so we’ve decided, let’s not rock the boat and sell this and sell that and try to find something”. He also stated, “She has her place. I still have mine. We’re able to make it work”.

The actor added that maintaining “a little space” allowed them to keep the same rhythm they had while dating, alternating visits between their homes while preserving independence.