Jack Wagner stuns fans with his unique married life
- Mar 05, 2026
Jack Wagner said he doesn’t live with his wife in the same house.
Jack Wagner, whilst opening up about his marriage with Michelle Wolf, said that the couple made the decision to maintain separate homes after they had tied the knot in 2025.
Wagner married Wolf on May 18 in a small ceremony attended by about 40 close family members and friends.
The actor said in an interview with People that the couple intentionally kept the celebration private and personal. According to Wagner, the pair wanted the event to be “something that was just ours, with a group that we selected.”
The actor added that maintaining “a little space” allowed them to keep the same rhythm they had while dating, alternating visits between their homes while preserving independence.