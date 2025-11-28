Jack White surprises Detroit fans with Eminem during Lions halftime show

Detroit fans got a Thanksgiving surprise when Jack White, the main halftime performer for the Detroit Lions game, was joined by hometown rap legend Eminem at Ford Field.

Jack White started strong, pacing through his set with that raw energy only he can summon. Loose, gritty, and a little unpredictable, he ran through the early songs like he was daring the speakers to keep up.

Then, halfway through, the lights shifted, the crowd buzzed louder, and a platform lifted Eminem onto the stage. Just like that, Detroit’s rap legend was there, jumping in with no warm-up.

Eminem dove right into a mashup over the White Stripes’ “Hello Operator,” sending the stadium into chaos. Jack White watched with a grin that said he knew exactly what he’d pulled off. Then Eminem hit a rock-infused version of his 2002 hit “’Till I Collapse,” and suddenly the field was a blur of phone lights, jerseys, and shouting fans.

One of the greatest halftime shows of all time.

Once the shockwave settled, Jack White returned to close with “Seven Nation Army,” and it landed bigger than ever. The moment felt almost symbolic — the White Stripes had just been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jack White was back in his hometown, and Eminem had crashed the stage like it was always meant to happen.

The Lions’ new halftime setup made it all click. Eminem and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, are now executive producers through 2027, and Jack White was the first artist picked under this partnership. The planning behind the surprise may have been deliberate, but the crowd had no idea it was coming — which made it all the more electric.

Eminem being a lifelong Lions fan made the moment even more special. He’s the type who shows up regardless of wins or losses, even joking about suiting up if the team needed him.

Meanwhile, Jack White has been everywhere — from Paris Fashion Week to performing with his daughter Scarlett — but he still delivered a tight, hometown-packed performance.

By the end, Detroit had a rare double hometown flex — Jack White commanding the stage, Eminem crashing it like only he can. It was messy, loud, thrilling, and unmistakably Detroit.