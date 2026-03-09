Jack White calls Taylor Swift’s breakup songs "boring"

Jack White’s sharp criticism of Taylor Swift’s songwriting style has generated debate across the internet. The former frontman of The White Stripes has called the practice of turning public breakups into songs “a little bit boring.”

As one of the most popular performers of all time, the pop star has built her career largely on critically acclaimed, autobiographical lyrics. In an interview with The Guardian, however, White stated that he prefers not to write extensively about his personal life.

“Now it’s become very popular, in the Taylor Swift way, for pop singers to write about all of their publicly aired break-ups, which I don’t find interesting at all. I think it’s a little bit boring for me to write about myself,” he explained.

White added that he believes it is preferable to use fictional characters to convey a narrative rather than focusing on himself. “If it’s something really painful, I’m not going to put this important, painful thing that I went through out there for some idiot on the internet to stomp all over,” he continued.

While many musicians today write songs based on personal experiences, White notes that this marks a departure from earlier generations of artists who did not reflect their personal lives as directly in their work.