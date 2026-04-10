Jack White reveals World Tour 2026 schedule

Jack White released his world tour schedule. His tour also includes North America, the UK and Ireland.

On July 10, the soloist and former White Stripes frontman will kick off the US and Canada leg in Washington, D.C. He’ll then head to New York, Toronto, Essex Junction, Boston, Indianapolis, Chicago and Clarkston later that month.

White is then set to return to the UK and Ireland for two shows at the Eventim Apollo in London on August 25 and 26, and then from there, he’ll head to Bristol, Newcastle, Belfast and Dublin.

An additional US leg is scheduled to begin in September, which would include gigs in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta and other cities throughout that month and into October and November.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip Meanwhile, the musician has been announced as a surprise last-minute addition for Coachella 2026, which kicks off, Friday 10. White released two new singles, G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico, on April 3, before performing them on Saturday Night Live the following day.

He also teamed up with SNL host Jack Black for a version of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army. The pair of tracks marked Jack White’s first new music since his Grammy-nominated 2024 album No Name.