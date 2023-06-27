Jackie Chan breaks down in tears

Iconic action star Jackie Chan got teary-eyed watching his career-long journey with his on-screen daughter.

An actor, stuntman, martial artist, filmmaker and one of the biggest action stars of all time, Jackie Chan has entertained audiences for over six decades, being a part of more than 150 films and doing countless iconic stunts.

Taking a trip down memory lane in this illustrious career journey spanning over 60 years, the Hong Kong superstar got emotional, breaking down into tears.

In a viral scene from his recently-released Chinese action drama, ‘Ride On’, paying homage to the cinematic superstar, Chan who played Lao Luo, an old-school stunt performer in the film, and his on-screen daughter, Xiao Bao (Liu Haocun), went through his real-life career journey and some of the deadliest and most memorable stunts, and both of them got tears in their eyes.

‘Ride On’ follows the story the Luo (Chan) and his stunt horse, Red Hare, who became an overnight social media sensation when their real-life fight with debt collectors goes viral.

Speaking about his experience with the Larry Yang film, Chan earlier said, “It reminded me of the days I did stunt work on films. I spent two months with the horse, talking to it and feeding it to build trust. It was an interesting experience, although the horse used to bite me and step on my feet a lot of times.”

