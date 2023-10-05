‘I confronted them with guns & grenades’: When Jackie Chan took on-screen action to real life

Iconic action star Jackie Chan once took his on-screen action to real life, in order to confront Triad gangs.

One of the biggest action legends, Hong Kong-born actor and martial artist, Jackie Chan once revealed his encounter with the dangerous Triad gang when he decided to take charge of his own protection and confronted the 20 armed mafia men with his own weapons in the incident, which dates back to 2012.

In an old interview with a local Chinese newspaper, Chan revealed that he once caught the attention of the Triad gangs, admitting that he had to seek refuge in the United States before he started travelling with his own weapons including guns.

“In the past, when they bullied me, I hid in the United States,” the veteran shared, adding that the attempt wasn’t of much success, as the triads opened fire at him when he got off the airplane.

“From that moment on, I needed to carry a gun every day when I went out,” he mentioned.

Chan went on to share an incident, “When I returned to Hong Kong and ate outside, more than 20 people surrounded me with melon knives.”

“I pulled out a gun and had two more concealed. I told them they had been going too far. I confronted them with two guns and six grenades,” he recalled.

