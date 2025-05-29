Jackie Chan eager to reunite with Chris Tucker in ‘Rush Hour 4’

Iconic action star Jackie Chan has shown his interest in reuniting with Chris Tucker for ‘Rush Hour 4’, more than 25 years after the original.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As the actor reprised his role of Mr. Han in the recent ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ film, speculations about his return to the iconic ‘Rush Hour’ franchise began making the rounds on social media.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Jackie Chan was asked whether fans will get to see ‘Rush Hour 4.’

Responding to the questions, he said, “I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

The action star had, in 2017, revealed that he and Tucker agreed on a script for the film, however, no development was announced on the project in the following years.

It is worth noting here that Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker starred together in director Brett Ratner’s Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

Read more: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio join martial arts forces in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

The three films generated a combined $850 million at the worldwide box office.

The 71-year-old actor recently affirmed that he had no plans to retire anytime soon.

“Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am. That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never,” Jackie Chan said.

“And to be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory,” he added.