Jackie Chan spills his retirement plans

Iconic action star Jackie Chan opened up on his retirement plans at 71, as he returns to the ‘Karate Kids’ universe, with the upcoming film ‘Legends’, after a 15-year break.

Out and about for the global promotions of his latest instalment of the martial arts drama ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, Hong Kong-born actor and action legend Jackie Chan affirmed that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“Of course, I always do my own stunts. It’s who I am. That’s not changing until the day I retire, which is never,” Chan, known for his action-packed roles and stunts, said enthusiastically. “And to be honest, when you’ve done it for 64 years straight, there’s no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory.”

He continued, “In the old days, the only (choice we had) was to be there and jump; that’s it. Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there’s always a sense of reality that you feel is missing.”

“It’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred, and the audience is numb [to it],” the veteran explained. “But I’m not encouraging anybody to risk their lives to do the stunts like I did; it truly is too dangerous.”

Notably, Jonathan Entwistle’s ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, starring Jackie Chan as Mr. Han after 15 years, is scheduled for release on May 30.

