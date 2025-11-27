Jackson Browne reveals death of son Ethan Browne in heartbreaking statement

Jackson Browne’s son, Ethan Browne has passed away at the age of 52.

According to a statement by the famed singer-songwriter , the Raising Helen star was reported dead after he was found “unresponsive in his home” on Tuesday morning.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” they wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The statement further added, “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”

Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major – who tied the knot in 1975-welcomed Ethan toe years earlier in 1973.

In 2021, Jackson reflected on his relationship with his son after the death of his wife, who dies by suicide at the age of 30.

“I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that,” he said.

Ethan Browne grew up to carve out a career for himself as an actor and model. He appeared alongside his father on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974 as a toddler.

He went on to star alongside Angelina Jolie in 1995’s Hackers and later on apperaed in the Kate Hudson 2004’s film Raising Helen. He also made an appearance in a single episode of the Batman Spinoff series Birds of Prey on The WB in 2002.