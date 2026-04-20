Jaclyn Smith reflects on Charlie's Angels' 50th anniversary

Jaclyn Smith revealed that she turned down the chance to play a Bond girl in the 1979 film Moonraker, the reason comes from her Houston roots. A loyalty much stronger than a Hollywood opportunity.

The Charlie’s Angels star disclosed PaleyFest’s Charlie’s Angels 50th anniversary reunion, explaining that she was under contract at the time and felt honour-bound to see it through.

She further mentioned, “I had a contract [for Charlie’s Angels] and, you know, Houston upbringing, you follow your contract and Aaron Spelling was the first to invite me to the party, so I was honouring my contract”.

The role of Dr Holly Goodhead in the Roger Moore Bond film ultimately went to Lois Chiles. Smith said she harbours no regrets. “I think it wasn’t meant to be. I think things happen for a reason, I really do, so I have no complaints.” She also revealed that Moonraker was not the only major role that slipped through her fingers.

She was at one point considered for Beetlejuice, though she admitted she simply did not connect with the script. She added, “You read a script, and it doesn’t always ring true to you, and it’s about what you can bring to it”.

The film’s female leads went to Catherine O’Hara, Geena Davis and a young Winona Ryder. Her husband, she noted with a laugh, has never quite forgiven her for that one.

There was also a near-miss with 9½ Weeks, which she and John Travolta were at one stage set to make together.

“But I wasn’t really right for that one either,” she said. “So, that was Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke. You know, it happens.”

Looking back across a career that included the full run of Charlie’s Angels, the acclaimed TV movie Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, and recurring roles on CSI, Becker and All American, Smith was philosophical.

“I think, certainly, I look at my life as what’s meant to be will be, and it’s been a good journey. It’s really been a good journey.” She also shared a revealing glimpse into how little faith the network originally had in Charlie’s Angels, despite its extraordinary ratings. The pilot aired as a two-part movie and went through the roof, and the network’s response was to air it again to see if it was a fluke.

“They just thought these women in men’s roles, this is not going to work,” Smith recalled. They didn’t even commission a full season. It took a sustained run in the top ten before they finally accepted what they had.