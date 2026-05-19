Jacob Elordi Faces Backlash Over Cannes Snub Amidst Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

Jacob Elordi is catching heat for skipping the Cannes Film Festival, with some industry insiders criticizing his decision as a “bad look”, especially since he was spotted with Kendall Jenner shortly after.

The 28-year-old actor had pulled out of the festival due to a foot injury, but paparazzi snaps showed him looking relaxed and active with Jenner in Hawaii and LA, sparking rumors he’s prioritizing his love life over career obligations.

Elordi and Jenner, 30, have been fueling romance rumors since Coachella, where they were seen getting cozy at Justin Bieber’s after-party.

Insiders claim they’ve been “hanging out and getting to know each other” for months, with Kylie Jenner allegedly playing matchmaker.

The pair’s recent sightings include a double date with Kylie and Timothée Chalamet.

The Criticism:

Some insiders say Elordi’s absence from Cannes was disappointing, given his potential as a rising star.

Others speculate he’s prioritizing personal time with Jenner over career opportunities.

Elordi’s reps haven’t commented on the rumors or criticism.

Jacob Elordi’s Relationship History:

Previously linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King.

Known for roles in “Euphoria”, “Frankenstein”, and “Wuthering Heights”.